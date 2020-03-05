Ripley traders discuss rejuvenation of the town to attract more shoppers

A group of traders in Ripley came together this month to discuss their ideas about how to rejuvenate the town and encourage more visitors.

On Tuesday, March 3, Ripley Town Council invited traders from the town centre to attend a meeting to discuss what can be done for Ripley and how the council can encourage more visitors to the town.

Town clerk Linda McCormick said: “We all want the same thing, to encourage people to shop local in Ripley.

“We discussed car parking issues, crime, events, marketing and helping one another, among other things.

“We hope, in time, that positive changes can be made by all working together.

“We have great shops in our town with extremely hard working, dedicated and determined people running them.”

The next Ripley town centre traders meeting will be on Thursday, April 23, at 5.30pm in the chamber of Ripley Town Hall.

If you would like to go along, register your attendance by emailing deputyclerk@ripleytowncouncil.gov.uk or calling 01773 513456 between 10am and 3pm.

Ripley traders can also join a private Facebook group by searching for ‘Ripley Town Centre Traders Forum' on the social media site.