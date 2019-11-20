Ripley salon celebrate their 35 year anniversary with charity evening

“We are passionate about training and continual development at KH Hair. I think that’s one of the reasons our clients have stayed with us"

The team at KH Hair Ripley celebrate the salon reaching a 35 year milestone of trading in the town and will mark the anniversary by holding a charity evening that coincides with the town’s Christmas light switch on, on Friday 29 November.

Owner, Sarah Storer, 49, joined KH Hair on a youth training scheme in 1986 and now employs a 13-strong team that has ‘an enviable reputation for delivering first-class customer service.

Sarah said: “I feel extremely privileged to have formed a great many friendships over the years.

“I honestly couldn’t work with a better team and, as a franchisee, the never-ending support I get from head office really is invaluable.”

The salon, which opened in Grosvenor Road in 1984, moved to larger premises on the same road in 2002. After expanding into next door in 2007, the business underwent a further re-fit in 2014.

‘Having seen a great many changes over the last three and a half decades’, Sarah said: “I am proud to have kept the business going strong through varying challenges including recession and reduced footfall in the town.

“We are passionate about training and continual development at KH Hair. I think that’s one of the reasons our clients have stayed with us.

“It’s about maintaining standards and, although we have seen many businesses come and go in Ripley, we are proud our commitment and strong relationships have placed us among the longest-serving salons in the Group’s 99-year history.”

Sarah added: “I am also incredibly grateful to the team’s loyal and long-standing clients.”

Ann-Marie Loades, who has been visiting the salon for over 30 years, says: “I have got to know individual stylists and trainees very well and regard them as a family whose warm, friendly and caring approach is so very beneficial to their customers.

“The services provided are first-class and tailored to each client regardless of gender or age, with great care being taken to respect individual wishes and well-being.”

‘The focus isn’t just on hair’, The KH premises incorporate Essence Skincare, which was established by Andrea Bull in 1996.

A range of beauty treatments are also available from Ruth Davies and facial aesthetic treatments are on offer courtesy of Lauri Wood.

KH Hair Group’s joint managing directors, Darren Messias and Tim Fee, said: “We are absolutely delighted our Ripley salon is celebrating this business anniversary, which is a tremendous achievement in this day and age.

“Sarah and her team have always delivered fantastic customer service and because of this have a very loyal client base. We would like to add our thanks to those clients for their continued support over the 35 years.”

All residents are invited to ‘drop in’ at the celebratory open evening which will run between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

There will be a raffle in aid of Childline as KH Hair and Childline have just celebrated their 10 year partnership.

During the decade-long partnership the group have raised over £60,000 for the charity.

Darren added: “KH Hair has been built on the values of ‘family’ both in the people we employ and in the varied generations of families who have come into our salons over the years.

“This is why the NSPCC’s Childline is such a good fit for us. Everyone has shown a real commitment to raising money for this very worthy cause and we are incredibly grateful to our wonderful staff and clients who have given up their time and generously donated over the last 10 years.”

Sarah said: “KH Hair continues to go from strength to strength and we simply want people to come along and raise a glass of prosecco as a thank you to our staff and clients for their continued support.

“I am so lucky to be a part of the KH Hair family. I think, if you cut me open, I would have KH Hair running right through the middle of me.”

KH Hair has been in business for more than 60 years and has 21 salons, with over 6,000 customers per week.

Its salons are based in Arnold, Ashbourne, Ashby, Beeston, Derby, Hinckley, Ilkeston, Leicester, Lichfield, Long Eaton, Loughborough, Mansfield, Newark, Nottingham, Oadby, Ripley, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Tutbury and West Bridgford.