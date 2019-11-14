Ripley based salon wins national award for bridal hair

The National Hair and Beauty Awards celebrates 'salons, professionals and clinics that excel in taking care of hair, skin and nails'

Louise Brown Hair Studio claimed the title of 'Best Bridal Hair' at a national awards ceremony.

The National Hair and Beauty Awards 'recognises the best hair and beauty businesses across the nation'.

The studio in Ripley, was the only salon located in the Midlands that entered and won - at the event that took place at The Athena in Leicester on 27 October.

Owner, Louise Brown, said: "Myself, senior stylists Tia and Ellie and stylist Lucy went along to the awards feeling privileged to even be nominated at such a big national event.

"We are over the moon with coming first. It is such a big achievement, putting the little town of Ripley on the map."

A spokesperson for The National Hair and Beauty Awards, said: "They won through talent and service.

"The criteria for the Best Bridal Hair award is not just the ability to style somebody well on their wedding day.

"It is about making them feel special, like a queen for a day, and going above and beyond for the bride."

Louise added: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our clients. All of the brides whose hair we've been lucky enough to do on their special day and everyone that voted for us."