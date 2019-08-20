Looking for work? All these jobs and more are available now

Hundreds of jobs are available now across Derbyshire.

Are you looking for a new career, a change of career or to get back into the workplace again?

There are hundreds of jobs available in Derbyshire right now, here are just a few and see more at recruitment specialists Indeed.

Currys/PC World in Chesterfield is looking for a sales colleague - apply here.

Derbyshire County Council needs a customer communications assistant at its offices in Matlock - apply here.

Vision Express is looking for optical assistants (retail) in Chesterfield and Buxton - click here

Shoe chain Deichmann needs a sales assistant in Chesterfield - apply here.

The Body Shop needs a customer consultant at its Chesterfield branch - click here.

Boots has a vancany for a store manager in Belper - apply here.

Plumbing specialists Wolseley have a vacancy for sales advisor in Matlock - click here.

Sainsbury's needs a customer and trading manager at it's Buxton store - apply here.

Exemplar Health Care in Ripley is looking for a support worker - apply here.

The Headway charity shop in Belper needs a new manager - apply here.

Premier Inn needs someone to join it's housekeeping team in Chesterfield - click here.

Superdrug is looking for a team leader at its Buxton store - see here.

Robeys in Belper want a sales person - see here.

Mandeville Recruitment Group in Ilkeston needs an assistant manager - click here.

Breadsall Priory in Morley needs a golf operations supervisor - see here.

One Stop Shop needs a new manager at its Buxton store - apply here.

Motor traders Pendragon need a retail sales specialist at its Stratstone BMW showroom - apply here.

Proman in Ripley is looking for a full-time machine operator - click here.

Cancer Research UK is looking for a store manager in Buxton - apply here.

Does being a team leader for The Perfume Shop in Chesterfield smell sweet to you? - apply here.

Cordant Security in Ilkeston is looking for a security officer - apply here.

PCT Health Care in Ripley needs a pharmacy assistant - click here.

An MOT tester is needed at Mechanics For Us in Chesterfield - see here.