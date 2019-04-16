Jobs available now

Lidl, Tesco, McDonald's and more all hiring now in Derbyshire

Several companies are now looking to increase their workforce as summer approaches.

Whatever your skill set, there could be something here for you.

The supermarket giant is looking for delivery team drivers in Chesterfield and Alfreton. Details: http://bit.ly/2GqNRkf

1. Tesco

The company needs customer assistants at its Sheffield Road store in Chesterfield. Details: http://bit.ly/2VMh8Lv

2. Lidl

The supermarket giant currently hasroles available in Chesterfield and Belper. Details: http://bit.ly/2ZgodWI

3. Morrisons

The home and DIY chain is hiring in Clowne and at it's head office in Worksop. Details: http://bit.ly/2Dgwwbv

4. Wilko

