Joint effort for Ripley couple as they are awarded funeral qualifications together

A Ripley couple are celebrating taking the next steps in their careers together after they picked up certificates for passing their funeral arranging diploma exams at the same time.

Kelly Walker and Paul Musson, who both work for Gillotts Funeral Directors, based in Eastwood, had cause for a joint celebration when they both collected their National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) Diplomas in funeral arranging and administration at a ceremony held in Leicester.

The couple met while working at the company’s branch in Eastwood and supported and helped each other while studying for their exams last year.

Kelly, a former dental nurse, has worked at Gillotts for five years and is currently a funeral arranger and administrator based at its office in Kimberley.

She said: “I’m very proud to have got my diploma and getting my certificate on the same day with Paul was special, because we helped each other during our studies along the way.

“I learned so much about the funeral industry and getting my diploma has confirmed how much I enjoy what I do. It isn’t for everybody, but I love it because to me it’s about helping people.”

Paul, meanwhile, has worked his way up through the ranks after he joined the firm as a driver and bearer in 2016, having previously worked as a self-employed dry liner on building sites.

He said: “I’m really happy for both myself and Kelly.

“There was a lot to learn so we helped each other during our studies, and getting my diploma is a really important step towards my ambition of becoming a funeral director.

“I was never academic at school so getting a diploma is massive for me, especially since I never expected to work in this industry.

"It was a happy accident at first but now I could never imagine going back to work on building sites.”

Joanne Hutsby, a partner in Gillotts, added: “We’re very proud of both Kelly and Paul for all the hard work that they put in during their studies.

“Not everyone is cut out to work in the funeral industry, but both Kelly and Paul have shown that they have the practical and people skills necessary to organise funerals for families when they are still struggling to come to terms with their loss.”