Huge value superstore to open in Derbyshire and create 80 jobs

Value retailer The Range has confirmed it is to open a new supermarket in Derbyshire.

The building of the new branch on Nottingham Road, Somercotes, is underway, with the store’s grand opening planned for Friday, November 15.

The new store in Somercotes will create 80 full and part-time jobs, from store to department managers and warehouse assistants to retail administrators.

Customers will be able to discover over 80,000 of their favourite products, including the complete Iceland Foods offering to add to the existing home, garden and leisure selection,

all under one roof.

The store will also have a family café and a large outdoor garden centre.

Owner and founder of The Range Chris Dawson said: “Opening a new store is always an exciting moment for the company and the Somercotes superstore is no exception”.

“The job provision that comes with the new store should be a great boost to the local area.

"We hope that the people of Somercotes, and the surrounding areas will be delighted with this news.”