Hays Travel takes over Thomas Cook store in Alfreton

Store manager, Sue, talks about her "new work family"

The store has taken on five ex-Thomas Cook original store staff, one employee joining the team from Thomas Cook Airlines and another from Hays Travel Homeworking Team.

One of the store's original staff members is, Sue Digby, store manager, said: "Altogether we rack up a total of 90 years worth of experience. We re-opened our doors on October 10, just 16 days after Thomas Cook went into Administration on the September 23.

"When I first found out about the opportunity to work for Hays Travel, I screamed and was jumping up and down before collapsing on the floor.

"I couldn't believe it. I was so happy.

"I've heard of Hays Travel but didn't really know that much about them, so I googled them.

"My very first thoughts were, yes, this sounds like an amazing company to work for.

"Its a real family business, just like when Thomas Cook himself organised his very first trip over 178 years ago."

After the Hays Travel takeover, Sue states that the staff "have been given more empowerment in store".

She said: "I feel trusted to make the right choices for my team and my customers, after all we are on the shop floor and know our customers best. It really is a breath of fresh air.

"I can't wait to see what the future holds, it is all very exciting but what I do know is that is feels so right to be part of such a friendly and welcoming team.

"This is where I can now continue to put my love and passion into travel and show John and Irene that they definitely made the right choice investing in us.

"I am so proud to be part of my new work family."

The store, can be found at 50-52 High St, Alfreton.