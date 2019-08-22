Greggs to open new shop in Derbyshire next week

Bakery firm Greggs has confirmed it will open a new store in Derbyshire next Friday (August 30).

The new shop, at U1B Nottingham Road, Somercotes, Alfreton, will offer customers a 'contemporary food-on-the go experience', while creating 15 new jobs for the community.

As well as freshly baked savouries and sandwiches, customers will be able to enjoy Greggs’ new summer range, featuring pasta salads, cold drinks and wraps.

READ MORE: Major new indoor adventure centre planned for Chesterfield - with promise to create 100 jobs

Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee.

Lorna White, shop manager, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Alfreton, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

READ MORE: North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley says fracking companies should stop 'flogging a dead horse'

Shop opening times are 5:30am – 9pm Monday – Friday, 5:30am – 8pm Saturday and 7:30am – 5pm on Sunday.