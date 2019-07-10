Fancy earning a starting salary of more than £30,000 a year with Aldi?

Supermarket giant Aldi is recruiting for a number of colleagues across Derbyshire, as a result of its continued popularity and growth across the region.

The company is looking for store managers and assistant store managers at a number of sites across Derby.

Could you join the Aldi team?

Aldi has one of the highest rates of pay in the supermarket sector, with the majority of Aldi colleagues now receiving a minimum rate of £9.10 per hour, regardless of their age.

Store managers are responsible for supporting the successful running of a multi-million pound store operation.

They are involved in every aspect of the business, from managing and developing teams, to meeting business targets.

The role is a fast-paced and varied one, so it’s important that candidates are hardworking, driven and have previous leadership experience.

Store managers receive a salary of £45,565, rising to £59,420 after just four years.

For people looking to develop their management skills, assistant store managers are responsible for supporting the store manager to reach store targets and ensure the team is run efficiently.

As well as a starting salary of £31,770, which rises to £38,745 after four years, successful applicants will enjoy four weeks annual leave, increasing to five weeks, and the opportunity to progress to store manager.

Marius Manolescu, regional managing director at Aldi, said: “As Aldi’s popularity and increased demand for with quality continues to grow, we’re in a great position to create a number of opportunities in the area.”

“As an award-winning employer, Aldi offers fantastic benefits, from competitive pay, a fantastic working environment, and a number of progression opportunities for our colleagues.

"We are invested in every colleague’s long term career development to ensure our teams feel engaged, challenged and motivated.”

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on the website.