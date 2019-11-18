Derbyshire's British Heart Foundation stores appeal for donation following flooding

The recent floods across the country have caused a 'huge problem' for the charity shops

British Heart Foundation stores in Chesterfield, Ripley and Alfreton are appealing for donations after the floods that hit the county in recent weeks.

Mik Parkin, area manager at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “The recent floods have caused a huge problem for the shops and have prevented people from being able to donate unwanted items, taking money away from the BHF’s vital work.

"We are hoping to get the shops back to normal as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank the local community on behalf of everyone at the shops for all their support over the past few days.

"It’s only because of our generous supporters that we are able to raise vital funds for life-saving heart research.

"Following the bad weather, we are urgently in need of items to fill our shops so please do keep us in mind in future if you are having a clear out.”

The shops would welcome any 'good quality items such as clothes, shoes, accessories, DVDs, books and CDs'.

The charity also offers a free pick up service, for more information call 0800 9157000.