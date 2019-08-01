Derbyshire M1 service station named one of top 10 in UK

A Derbyshire service station has been named one of the best in the country.

Roadchef’s Tibshelf North service area, situated northbound on the M1 between Junctions 28 and 29, is one of the nation’s top 10 favourite service areas, scoring an overall satisfaction rate of 98 per cent.

The research has been carried out by independent transport watchdog Transport Focus.

Roadchef has made significant investment in Tibshelf North over the last few years, including the transformation of the WH Smith store and the introduction of a brand-new SPAR convenience store.

Celebrating 20th anniversary this year, the site also boasts fully refurbished toilet facilities.

Mark Fox, chief executive of Roadchef, said: “We’re thrilled that Tibshelf North is recognised as one of the top performing service areas by customers in the Transport Focus survey. We are proud to continue to invest in our sites, improving and adding facilities to suit all needs and restaurants to suit every taste.

“The team works incredibly hard to ensure all our customers have a fantastic experience with us, and these results are a testament to Roadchef’s ongoing commitment to making Britain’s roads safer and motorists happier.”