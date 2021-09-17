Website boost for shoppers in Ripley

Ripley is among the latest UK towns to be launched on ShopAppy, a website that enables independent retailers to offer online sales, and click-and-collect services.

The initiative aims to help smaller businesses compete with national retailers by giving them an online presence where shoppers can access all their favourite stores in one place at any time of the day or night.

Amber Valley Borough Council has teamed up with Derbyshire County Council and the ShopAppy organisers to promote the official Ripley launch on Friday, September 24, coinciding with the town’s weekly market.

The launch campaign, which encourages residents to “spend your money where your heart is”, is also offering four £25 vouchers to four lucky winners, for them to spend on Ripley’s ShopAppy platform.

To date, 27 Ripley businesses have signed up to the online service, which can be found on www.shopappy.com/ripley.

Other traders are also being encouraged to sign up free of charge before the November 30 deadline. They can upload an unlimited number of product items directly to the site.

Councillor Tony Harper, Amber Valley Borough Council portfolio holder for regeneration and community safety, said: “ShopAppy is a powerful service that encourages spending with local stores, showing support for local retailers and helping protect jobs and businesses in the town.

“It is also really good for people who may be short of time or who struggle to get out but still want to support small business.

“It’s our hope that this launch brings ShopAppy to the attention of even more shoppers and that other towns in Amber Valley will embrace this initiative in the same way that Ripley has.”

Other Amber Valley towns, including Belper, Heanor and Alfreton are hot on the heels of Ripley, as retailers are increasingly signing up to the scheme.

ShopAppy, promoted as a “one stop local shop”, is backed by Visa and operates in more than 140 towns across the country.