Auction of tyre business could mean more homes in Amber Valley village

The sale of a tyre-fitting business could lead to the development of a number of homes in Denby.

Due to be sold at auction, with a guide price of £295,000-plus, the site covers a third of an acre and has planning permission for five houses and three apartments.

The Derby Road site is currently the premises of Wright Tyres, a well-established tyre-fitting business, with a surfaced yard housing a collection of garages, stores, workshop, a large roadside commercial unit and an adjoining one-bedroomed flat.

Auction valuer Robert Stone is impressed by the site’s potential.

He said: “The site could be kept as it is, of course, as excellent premises for a tyre-fitting company but it also offers a host of possibilities for development, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

“In the past, permission was granted for change of use to a veterinary surgery and, more recently, for the erection of five four bedroomed townhouses and three two bedroomed apartments.

“With the current demand for housing in Amber Valley, an application to build homes on a commercial site in an established residential area is likely to be looked upon favourably by the planning department.

“Of course, anyone interested in the site should make their own enquiries before bidding, just to be sure.”

SDL Auctions Graham Penny says the property is ideal for both commercial and residential purposes, being on the B6179 Derby to Ripley road. It is close to a convenience store and just a short walk from the John Flamsteed Community School.

Robert added: “The area has a lot going for it, with a strong sense of community and a good choice of amenities in both Ripley and Belper. If the new owner does decide to build homes on the site, these are likely to be in demand by both buyers and tenants.”

The site is one of several commercial properties due to be sold at Pride Park Stadium, Derby, on Friday, May 24 by SDL Auctions Graham Penny.