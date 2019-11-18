Alfreton hardware store sets festive challenge for its suppliers

Companies create festive designs to turn the store into a "festive haven"

GJ’s, on Mansfield Road, Alfreton, held a Christmas decoration competition for its associates.

Tyres were used to make a festive snowman.

This led to the store turning into a 'festive haven of Yuletide designs' from companies including Palace Chemicals, Dulux, Ronseal and Belvoir Fruit Farms.

Rebecca Nichols-Green, owner of GJ’s, which has been trading for 30 years and was a finalist in the DIY Week Awards in May, said: “The competition has had really good support.

“Our suppliers have had just has much fun installing the designs in-store as designing them.

Tiles were used to create this 3.5ft Christmas tree.

“All in all it has been a fantastic way of joining suppliers, staff, customers and charities in a bit of Christmas cheer.”

Liverpool-based Palace Chemicals teamed up with Seagulls Reuse, one of its customers, to create a 3.5ft Christmas tree mosaic, made from teal terracotta tiles, and featuring pictures of some of its products.

Seagulls Reuse is a Leeds-based social enterprise which recycles paint and works on community mosaics, 'it works with people from all walks of life, including people living with mental health issues and physical disabilities'.

Ben Clay-Kershaw, who had a 'breakdown four years ago but has since got his life back on track', worked on Palace’s piece, alongside other staff and volunteers, he said: “It took three days to make.

“Palace Chemicals help us out tremendously so as soon as the opportunity arose for us to get involved, there was no hesitation.”

James Broadhead, Palace’s area sales manager for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “It was a bit of fun, being involved, but it was also a good way to strengthen our relationship with GJ’s.

“Hats off to Seagulls for helping us to create a wonderful Christmas feature.”

Other entries include Belvoir Fruit Farms’ Christmas tree featuring drinks bottles, and Santa’s grotto from Silverline Tools.

Andrew Ballantine from construction firm Decco was the judge and the winner was Ronseal who worked with Alfreton Park Special Community School on their entry, which featured handmade birdboxes.

They are now inviting social media fans to get into the spirit by choosing their favourite with a prize up for grabs by ‘liking’ the picture of their favourite entry, on GJ's Facebook page. Those who voted for the picture with the most votes will be entered into a draw to win £50 of GJ’s vouchers.