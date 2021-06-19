The Wind in the Willows stage show will entertain Derbyshire families

The Wind in the Willows will be staged in Derby market place this summer.

Derby Theatre will bring Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale from the page to the stage by producing and presenting the work in a marquee in the city’s Market Square from June 27 to July 11, 2021.

Families can join Toad, Ratty, Mole, Badger and their animal friends for an exciting whirlwind adventure amidst the English countryside. When Mole forfeits his spring cleaning for the lure of the luscious riverbank, he has no idea of the thrilling journey that he and his friends are all about to embark on.

Adapted for the stage by Toby Hulse, this production of The Wind in the Willows will be directed by Trina Haldar and will feature live music and songs.