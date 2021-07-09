New opera Dido’s Ghost in live premiere at Buxton International Festival

Errollyn Wallen

Dido’s Ghost was composed by Errollyn Wallen CBE, who has received the Incorporated Society of Musicians Distinguished Musician Award and joins recipients Sir Michael Tippett, Jacqueline du Pré OBE and Sir Charles Groves.

MIchael Williams, chief executive of the festival, said: “Buxton International Festival is returning to the UK stage after lockdown with its trademark ambition for producing ground-breaking works, and being one of the co-commissioners of Dido’s Ghost is a perfect example of that.

“We are proud to have been recognised as one of the best places to unveil new work by new artists, and this is a wonderful vindication of the support which we have received from many sources, including the Government, to bring live music back to Buxton.”

The opera imagines a continuation of the classical story of doomed lovers Dido and Aeneas, the Queen of Carthage and the first true hero of Rome, two cities which became locked in a struggle only one could survive.

Dido’s Ghost will be performed in Buxton Opera House on July 11, 14 and 17 at 7.15pm. Tickets from £25. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonfestival.co.uk