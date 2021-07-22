New insight into story of Romeo and Juliet premieres at Buxton Fringe

Romeo & Juliet: The Confessions will be staged at Buxton United Reformed Church from July 22 to 24, 2021.

Romeo and Juliet: The Confessions spotlights The Friar, The Nurse, and Juliet Capulet as they relive their stories about the couple.

Catch this new work by award-winning alternative Shakespeare specialists Inamoment Theatre at the United Reformed Church, Buxton from today (July 22) to Saturday, July 24 at 5.30pm.