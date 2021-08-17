New date for Tom Stade comedy show in Sheffield

Canadian comedy legend Tom Stade is touring his rescheduled live show, You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet, to Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 5:30 am

He performs at Sheffield Memorial Hall on September 9, which was moved from June 3 because of coronavirus lockdown.

During lockdown Tom made it his mission to pick up a sackful of rubbish on walks with his dog for 30 days in succession. He also gave up drinking and smoking cigarettes.

Tom’s new live show focuses on the fact that his kids have moved out and he’s revelling in his newfound sense of freedom. Hear his hilarious anecdotes of how he is embracing the next chapter of his and his family’s lives.

Tom Stade will perform live at Sheffield Memorial Hall on September 9, 2021.

Tickets cost £21.25. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

READ THIS: Call for Derbyshire dog owners to back charity walk

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

SheffieldDerbyshire Times