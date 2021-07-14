'Miracle' survivor's look at life show for Buxton Fringe

In January Nigel Osner went into hospital for a routine cardiac operation but during the procedure his heart stopped. Surgeons had to break his ribs and compress his heart until it started again. On his website, the performer says: “It’s a miracle I’m still alive.”

In his humorous, bitter-sweet show Too Young To Stay In, Too Old To Go Out, Nigel will examine dating, love, work, holidays and even the gym!

Making simple costume changes, Nigel performs original songs and stories by male and female characters. These include Gerald who is having a taxing night out in central London; a rich designer who falls for his hunky gardener; the woman driven mad by her companion on a river cruise; and a fading star on an endless tour.

A former barrister who was later employed at the Minstry of Justice, Nigel was a best new writing nominee for his composition, Angel to vampire!, at Buxton Fringe four years ago. ]He has acted in two feature films, many short films and on stage.

Nigel will perform Too Young To Stay In, Too Old To Go Out at the town’s Underground Clubhouse, Buxton, on July 13 and 14 at 5.30pm and on July 15 at 4pm.

Tickets cost £9 and £7 (concessions), go to www.underthefringe.com.