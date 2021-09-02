Megaslam Wrestling returns to Belper after sell-out shows

Megaslam Wrestling will be at Belper Leisure Centre on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

An array of talented performers will be battling it out at Belper Leisure Centre on Sunday, September 12, at 3pm in a show presented by Megaslam Wrestling.

The two-hour show includes matches created for the whole family from Heavyweight Challenge to Tag Team Thriller and even a Main Event Championship Match for the Megaslam Championship.

Audiences in Belper love Megaslam Wrestling shows which sold out in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

A spokesman for Megaslam said: “Megaslam has been touring the United Kingdom since 2009. The pandemic was tough for everyone and the entertainment industry was no different. This summer we have managed to get back to doing what we love, entertaining the fans and we cannot wait to bring the show back to Belper’

“The show will feature a mix of Heavyweight Wrestling stars, exciting high-flyers and some incredible matches, we promise a show that delivers ‘full-on’ family fun and allows families to create amazing memories.”

Two teams will battle it out during the afternoon with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

The spokesman added: “For Team Megaslam we have Nottingham’s real life Action Man Stixx - a muscle bound giant of the ring.

“Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles and the Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes.

"We also some of the world’s leading wrestling stars paying a visit.”

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Tickets are available at www.megaslam.co.uk