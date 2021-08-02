Josh Okeefe returns to his Derbyshire roots for biggest hometown gig

Josh Okeefe will be playing in Derby market place on August 11, 2021.

Josh, who is from Milford, near Belper, will do his biggest Derby show to date, in the Market Square on August 11, 2021.

This performance comes nearly four years after Josh enjoyed a sell-out gig at the city’s Guildhall Theatre.

Now based in Nashville in the United States of America singer-songwriter Josh will tour the UK from Brighton to Glasgow to plug his album, Bloomin’ Josh Okeefe.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to return to one’s old stomping grounds. It’s a fib to say I left and never looked back at 18 because I still enjoy peekin’ in every now and then. A show on the Market Square too? I didn’t know that was possible. When I was young it was just an empty square with a concrete waterfall where myself and many others would roam and be a public nuisance.”

Josh dropped out of school when he was 16. He lived in numerous places including London and Brighton, often sleeping on the floors of recording studios, coffee houses and other small venues. After travelling to America in search of the places his music idols once roamed, Josh began writing songs at a rapid pace.

Guitarist and harmonica player Josh can’t wait to play live gigs again after a lengthy absence caused by the pandemic and its aftermath. He said: “You could put me back playing on the streets for spare change and I would be over the moon.

“I think all the shows will have their own unique stamp on them but the Derby show will be intriguing.”

Josh has shared a stage with Kris Kristofferson, playing for a crowd of 10,000 at London’s Kenwood House. He has performed with Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Alison Krauss and Rufus Wainwright among many others.

He made his Glastonbury Festival debut in 2019.

Tickets £13; go to derbymarketplace.co.uk