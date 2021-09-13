The production is set in Westerburgh High where popularity is a matter of life and death.

Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day, but when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. But then a mysterious teen rebel turns up to teach Veronica that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high-octane black-comedy rock musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Bobbie Little, Jodie Steele and Frances Mayli McCann in the West End production of Heathers. Photo by Pamela Raith Photography.

Heathers runs at Sheffield Lyceum from Tuesday, September 14, to Saturday, September 18. Performances are at 7.45pm nightly with matinees on Thursday at 2pm and Saturday at 3pm.