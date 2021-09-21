Ed Gamble charges up for Electric live show in Sheffield
Television comedian and hit podcaster Ed Gamble will tour his new live show to Sheffield.
Fans can catch his Electric tour at the City Hall on April 19. 2022.
Ed has been seen and heard on television’s Mock the Week, Live At the Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, QI, Would I Lie To You and Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside Matthew Crosby.
He is co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, Taskmaster champion, and has his own special Blood Sugar stand-up showcase available on Amazon Prime.
Tickets for his Sheffield show cost £24.25. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Under 14s who want to see the show must be accompanied by an adult of 18 years or over.
