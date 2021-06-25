Chatsworth Players will stage outdoor production of Olivier Award-winning comedy Heroes

Chatsworth Players production of Heroes stars Chris Pawley, of Cromford, Barrie Goodwin of Macclesfield and Tim Warburton of Buxton, pictured left to right. Photo by Bernard O'Sullivan.

They are staging a comedy outdoors – and the modest cast of three actors are all be men of retirement age who have all been ‘twice jabbed’ and can rehearse safely together!

Says director Lindsay Jackson: ‘We've decided to perform outdoors for the first time because there’ll be lots of fresh air and space for proper distancing. We have really missed our supporters and we want to give them an evening to look forward to, one that will lift their spirits.’

The play – Heroes, by Gerald Sibleyras and translated by Tom Stoppard - is about three First World War veterans who are planning a daring escape . . . from their retirement home! “It’s sort of Last of the Summer Wine with a twist,’ says Lindsay, “it won the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2006 so I know that everyone's going to have a wonderful evening and leave with a smile on their face and a warm glow in their heart.’

The production is being staged at Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield, on July 22, at Cromford Mills on July 23 and the Whitworth Centre at Darley Dale on July 30 and 31.

Echoing the Heroes theme, the players are working with the British Legion to raise money for veterans during the run.