Mod film The Pebble and the Boy featuring Paul Weller’s music screens at Derbyshire cinema

Stars including Patrick McNamee (Our Girl), Sacha Parkinson (Coronation Street), Patsy Kensit (Emmerdale) and Jesse Birdsall (Hollyoaks) are among the cast.Written and directed by Chris Green, the story follows a son’s journey on a Lambretta scooter from Manchester to Brighton, the spiritual home of the Mods, to scatter his late father’s ashes.The film features tracks from Paul Weller, The Jam, The Style Council, Secret Affair and The Chords. The title of the film is taken from the final track on Weller’s eighth studio album, As Is Now.