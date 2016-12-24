Youngsters have a ball watching The Snow Child

This Christmas, children and grown-ups are invited into a magical and enchanting world.

Once upon a time there was a man and his wife who loved one another dearly, and although they were happy there was just one thing they longed for: a child of their own. So one cold, white winter’s day, they sculpt a daughter out of snow and something magical and extraordinary happens.

Award-winning company Dancing Brick are staging The Snow Child at Sheffield Crucible Studio Theatre until December 31.

They will be transporting audiences to a wintry world of warmth this festive season in a striking, visual show with live music and enchanting puppetry. An inventive retelling of a classic folktale, that is both funny and touching, The Snow Child is a perfect Christmas treat for everyone aged three years and over.

The show is performed by Valentina Ceschi and Thomas Eccleshare with a soundtrack by Harry Blake.

For more details, call 0114249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk