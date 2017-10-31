VIDEO: Top award-winning folk duo’s Derbyshire show

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have built up an army of fans after twice winning the BBC Radio 2 folk award for best duo, in 2016 and 2013.

Their varied original songs cover such subjects as wicked mermaids, Norwegian legends and a lonely whale.

With two highly praised albums under their belt, Kathryn and Sean will have plenty of songs to choose from when they perform at Chesterfield Library on Friday, November 10.

During their 20 years of music-making, they have performed with the likes of Seth Lakeman, Cara Dillon, The Levellers, Kate Rusby and Show of Hands,

Tickets cost £12 for next month’s show, which is organised by Chesterfield Folk Club. To book, visit www.chesterfieldfolkclub.org