VIDEO: Tommy Emmanuel tickets up for grabs

Two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel, whose five decade career has garnered hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, will bring his live show to Sheffield.

This one night only engagement is in support of Tommy’s latest album It’s Never Too Late - and you could win tickets to the concert.

Tommy has been voted favourite acoustic guitarist in both Guitar Player Magazine and Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s reader polls, and is a YouTube sensation. His videos have over 29,000,000 views and have led to sold out shows in new markets all over America.

He plays at Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday, January 25.

Tickets £25. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets, tell us the name of Tommy’s latest album.

Email your answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: info@mppromotions.co.uk

Closing date for entries is January 18. Competition rules apply and are available on this website.