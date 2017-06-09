VIDEO: Magic of Tommy Cooper lives on

An affectionate tribute to a late, great comedian will be a highlight of a new drama festival at Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion.

Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show is inspired by Tommy’s original “gag files”, scripts, televisual appearances, including classics ‘spoon-jar’, the Educated Duck, the Hats Sketch and ‘bottle-glass’, as well as hidden gems from his extensive archive.

Complete with live musical accompaniment, this critically acclaimed tribute show is full of magic and mirth and is the perfect celebration of Britain’s favourite comedian.

The show aims to portray Tommy at the height of his career around the early 1970s in the environment when he was not only at his happiest but also his best - working a live audience.

Starring John Hewer, the show has been wowing audiences for four years including a 16-week residency at London’s Museum of Comedy.

Don’t miss this gag-packed, magical tour de force when it comes to Matlock Bath on June 16.

Tickets cost £10 from www.thegrandpavilion.co.uk or call 0114 360 9355.

Photo by Steve Ullathorne.