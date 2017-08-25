VIDEO: Elvis is back in the building

The world’s leading Elvis performer will be starrring in a show which recreates two huge concerts from the era of the King of Rock and Roll.

Chris Connor, who has just received an award for being voted the best Elvis performer worldwide by fans across the globe, takes centre stage in the production at Sheffield City Hall on September 2.

He resembles Elvis very closely in looks, voice and mannerism, making him the perfect fit for The World Famous Elvis Show. His songs will be accompanied by a live band, The Steels.

Chris’s manager Lisa Matthews said: “Chris has built a huge following all around the world. He is shy and very humble off stage, however on stage he transforms into Elvis, it can be at times very spooky. Chris makes sure that his tribute is respectful at all times, and as authentic as possible.”

If you were not lucky enough to see Elvis live, you will walk away from this concert feeling that you have!

Ticketss from £27.54, including booking fee. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk