VIDEO: Derbyshire gig for award-winner Kate Young

Scottish fiddle-singer Kate Young, co-winner of the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Best Album Folk Award, is on tour with French folk-dance accordionist Raphaël Decoster.

They play at New Mills Town Hall on June 23 in a show which will also feature two Buxton musicians - Spanish guitarist Kenny Robertson and singer-songwriter Doug Torr. Kate Young is a multi-instrumentalist, arranger and composer, who weaves sounds from different lands into captivating new soundscapes. She received rave reviews for her 2014 debut album Swimmings in the Head, and the 2013 album Laylam, with folk super-group fellow fiddle players Eliza Carthy, Bella Hardy and Lucy Farrell.

Kate has also composed soundtracks for several short films, and for string quartets including the Northern Sinfonia Quartet, and for Mr McFall’s Chamber. She recently won plaudits in the national and theatre press for her musical performance in a new production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at the Royal Exchange

Theatre in Manchester.

Raphaël Decoster is an accordion player and visual artist from Lille, in France, who plays with French Balfolk (folk dance) band Zlabya, and the duo Peut-être Jeanne. With dance as the driving engine, his original vision of European folk dance is inspired by tradition, but conjures the unexpected.

Kate and Raphael share a love and talent for music, crafts, film-making and animation. Their multi-dimensional and coalescent visualisations of the arts, along with their diverse cultural perspectives, inspire compositions and instrumental dialogues that are truly unique.

They appear in New Mills on a rare UK tour, performing works from their new album Les Objets Trouvés.

Capacity is limited due to the cabaret-style table layout, so early booking is essential. Tickets are priced at £10, and are available from High Street Books, New Mills SK22 4AL, and online at WeGotTickets.com/JDS.

For further information phone 07905 231 961.