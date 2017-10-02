Tricksters comedy promises to be a treat

Join Long Eaton Operatic Society as they whisk you off to the French Riviera for con artist musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Based on the popular 1988 film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, the show features a delightfully jazzy score by David

Yazbek (The Full Monty) and was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony Awards.

The story brings together debonair and sophisticated Lawrence Jameson (Dave O’Neal), who makes a lavish living talking rich ladies out of their money, and crass get-rich- quick schemer Freddy Benson (Jack Draper) who more humbly swindles women by fabricating stories about his grandmother’s failing health. After meeting on the French Riviera, they attempt to work together, but soon decide town isn’t big enough for the both of them. They agree on a

settlement: the first to extract 50,000 dollars from young heiress Christine Colgate (Sian Scattergood) wins, and the other must leave town. A hilarious battle of cons ensues that willkeep audiences laughing and guessing to the end!

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will be staged at Trent College, Long Eaton, from October 24 to 28 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets: £12 stalls, £14 balcony, £10 concessions under 16s/OAPs. Tuesday and Wednesday special offer: £10 stalls, £12 balcony. Call the box office on

01332 874352 or visit www.longeatonoperatic.com. Tickets also available from Heaps Stationers, 81 Main Street, Long Eaton.