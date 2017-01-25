TICKETS RELEASE: Kings of Leon at Sheffield Arena

Kings of Leon are set to play Sheffield Arena for the fifth time - with tickets going on sale this week.

The rock band will play at the showpiece venue on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am this Friday, January 27, priced £50.40 - £72.80 (including booking fee) in person at the Arena box office, by phone on 0114 256 5656 or online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

The band has recently been nominated for best international group at the BRIT Awards and best international band at the VO5 NME Awards.

Their seventh album WALLS went straight to number on in the UK chart on its release last year.

The newly announced show will follow the string of five arena dates the band are playing in February across the UK.

Kings Of Leon are also headlining British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 6 with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.