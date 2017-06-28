Young talent to perform West Side Story in Derby

Derby Youth Musical Theatre will be performing the much-loved musical West Side Story at Derby Theatre from September 6-9.

Based on the story of Romeo and Juliet, the action is transposed to New York and features unforgettable music from Leonard Bernstein, plus lyrics from Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents.

Songs include Cool, America, Something’s Coming, Gee Officer Krupke, Tonight, Maria and many many more.

Come and see the award-winning group perform one of the best shows around.

Performances are at 7.30pm nightly with a Saturday matinee from 2.30pm.

Tickets are £16 (£14 concessions).

Call the box office on 01332 593939.