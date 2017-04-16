Watson will be making his Mark with Derbyshire visit

Comedian and author Mark Watson will be bringing his MW tour to Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion on September 22.

After performing 111 shows in his previous tour, Mark Watson is amazed to find there are still some areas across the country he has not visited much or at all!

This tour will see him perform in places across the UK that begin with either M or W, including shows taking place in an Amphitheatre, on a Chiltern train between Marylebone to High Wycombe, the Ferry across The Mersey and in the Museum for Army Flying in Middle Wallop.

Mark Watson is the winner of multiple live comedy awards and a regular on TV shows including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock The Week, Would I Lie To You, Have I Got News For You and Argumental, as well as appearing on Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, Dave TV’s Road To Rio and BBC 4’s We Need Answers. He is also an acclaimed novelist, with eight books to his name.

The material will be a mixture of the classic and the never-before-seen. And in some cases a fair bit of it will be about being on a train.

As well as his TV work Mark is one of the country’s most decorated live comedians. He was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2005 Perrier Awards, before being awarded the 2006 if.comedy Panel Prize for performing one of his now legendary marathon stand-up shows. He took home the Time Out Critics Choice Award in 2006 and has been nominated for a Barry Award from the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

As well as his TV and live work Mark has had a number of critically acclaimed radio shows, including his BBC Radio 4 series’ Mark Watson Talks A Bit About Life , Mark Watson Makes The World Substantially Better and Mark Watson’s Live Address To The Nation and, as well as 100 Million or Bust on BBC Radio 5 Live, where he is also a regular contributor to Fight Talk.

On top of being a nationally comedy star Mark has written a number of novels; The Place That Didn’t Exist, Hotel Alpha, Bullet Points, A Light-hearted Look At Murder, Eleven, The Knot and graphic novel Dan and Sam which has been optioned as a feature film.

For ticket details, go to www.thegrandpavilion.co.uk or call 01629 583834.