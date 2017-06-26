Top comic Greg will bring magnificent show to Notts

Expect some giant-sized laughs from comedian Greg Davies when he brings his new show You Magnificent Beast to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, October 24.

The former teacher is the BAFTA nominated star of Cuckoo, Man Down, The Inbetweeners and Taskmaster, and is back with his first stand up show in four years.

On his biggest ever tour, come witness the magnificent beast that is Greg Davies.

The performance starts at 8pm. Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.