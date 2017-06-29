Thriller season to hit the road as it heads for other city venues

The Theatre Royal Nottingham’s annual Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season is going on tour to two other venues in the city due to building work at the Royal Centre this summer.

In a show of city support, Nottingham Playhouse and the National Justice Museum (formerly the Galleries of Justice Museum) will be hosting the Theatre Royal Nottingham’s annual Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season in July.

Phase Two of the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall’s Royal Transformation Project will mean building work taking place at both venues during July, August and September.

The Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season, a month-long repertory season which has returned to the Theatre Royal every summer since 1988, would have fallen within this period of work so two alternative venues have been found to house the popular annual murder mystery season.

Nottingham Playhouse will host two plays; Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott from July 11-15 and Dangerous Corner by J.B. Priestley from July 18-22. The National Justice Museum will host a new comedy drama, Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder by Karen Henson, performed in the museum’s courtroom from July 25-29.

Jonathan Saville, director of sales marketing and development for the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall, said: “Summer in Nottingham just wouldn’t be the same without the Theatre Royal’s Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season. We didn’t want our scheduled building work over the summer to break our 29-year run, so this year we will be taking our murder mysteries out ‘on tour’ to Nottingham Playhouse and the National Justice Museum.

“I hope our loyal ‘Thrillers’ audiences will enjoy seeing their favourite actors return to perform in different venues across the city. I think the courtroom drama at the National Justice Museum will be particularly unique and special, definitely one to catch if you can!”

Karen Henson, co-producer for Tabs Productions, said: “We feel genuinely privileged to be able to bring the same traditional recipe to other exciting venues in the centre of Nottingham this summer. Dial M for Murder and Dangerous Corner are perfect examples of the genre, whilst Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder will have all the classic ingredients our loyal audience have come to expect in a unique and thrilling setting.”

The productions in this year’s Classic Thriller Season are:

Dial M By Murder; Nottingham Playhouse, July 11-15. In this play by Frederick Knott, Tony married Margot for her money and now plans to arrange the perfect murder. But when the would-be murderer becomes the murdered Tony switches track in order to frame his wife for the murder of the man who tried to kill her.

Dangerous Corner; Nottingham Playhouse, July 18-22.

In this play by JB Priestley, a happy gathering of friends at a stylish country retreat is soon disrupted by a cigarette box and an ill-considered remark. Dangerous secrets are then exposed in Priestley’s fascinating play that combines murder mystery and psychological drama.

Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder; July 25-29, National Justice Museum.

Marie Lloyd, queen of the comedy stage, is detained by the Nottingham Constabulary for the wilful murder of magician, The Great Merconi. Watch as she is tried for the wilful murder of The Great Merconi after he is found in his dressing room, apparently strangled by her garter, in this play by Karen Henson.

For ticket details, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 or 0115 941 9419.