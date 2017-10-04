Theatre staff complete the Peak District Challenge

Three members of staff from Derby Theatre took part in the Peak District Challenge on September 23, completing a testing 25km walk in eight hours in the beautiful Peak District to raise funds for the theatre’s Youth Theatre.

Overall, Paul Challacombe, Nicky Bellenger and Hazel Dunnicliffe have raised almost £400 from donations made to a dedicated Just Giving page, and from sponsor forms, to provide a bursary for a young person to acquire a place on the highly popular Youth Theatre programme.

This bursary will provide a young person from an underprivileged background with an opportunity to be part of the year-long workshop provision.

Derby Theatre’s Youth Theatre programme of workshops and performances engages with over 100 young people per week, who commit to 36 weeks over three terms annually. Through the scheme, the theatre provides the young members with the opportunity to gain an Arts Award at Bronze and Silver levels which provides them with a recognised qualification and in the last six months, young people have gained 35 awards.

The theatre also offers the young people with an opportunity to learn professional practices in performing, gain experience at a professional theatre, and help them improve their ability to articulate and express themselves as a performer. They benefit from gaining a sense of belonging, building their confidence and demonstrating a commitment to an activity

outside of school. A recent Youth Theatre member said “I joined Youth Theatre in September and haven’t stopped smiling since.”

The Peak District Challenge is in its fifth year and supports walkers and trail runners to complete a range of distances in an organised event and raise money for their chosen charities. The Copper route of 25Km is a circular course starting from Hathersage to Baslow and back via Curbar and Frogatt Edges.

Paul Challacombe, development officer at Derby Theatre, and one of the members of staff who took part in the challenge, said: “Our team was keen to support the work of this key and much-valued strand of Derby Theatre, and by fundraising,

I am thrilled that we are now able to provide a funded place for a young person to be a part of our Youth Theatre for a whole year.

“The Peak District Challenge was a very well-organised event, supported by brilliant volunteers who gave encouragement and provided us with a great range of snacks to keep us going. We are already planning for next year!”

If you would like to sponsor this endeavour retrospectively, to hopefully raise enough funds to support an additional

Youth Theatre place, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/derbytheatre?utm_id=2&utm_term=qWWyJDM4a