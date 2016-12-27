Still time to go to the ball at Derby Arena

There is still time for you to catch the sparkling production of Cinderella at Derby Arena, running until January 2.

Derby LIVE and Paul Holman Associates have enjoyed another success with this production, which stars Richard Blackwood (EastEnders), Eilish McCarroll (Mrs Brown’s Boys) and Lloyd Warbey (Art Attack).

Cinderella is the classic fairy tale of a beautiful girl forced to serve her jealous stepsisters. Aided by the silly but loveable Buttons and a Fairy Godmother carefully watching over her, Cinderella dreams of escaping her misery and finding true love and happiness.

A pumpkin magically transformed into a sparkling coach, mice into white horses, a glass slipper and a spell that breaks at midnight, this is the classic rags to riches story of a downtrodden girl forced to serve her jealous stepsisters.

Along with Cinderella’s best buddy Buttons and the magical Fairy Godmother pantomime goers will join the journey to escape the misery of her dastardly diva sisters and find true love in the arms of a dashing Prince.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 01332 255800.