Still time to catch Steinbeck classic at Nottingham Playhouse

Frank Galati’s ground-breaking adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Grapes of Wrath continues at Nottingham Playhouse until Saturday, April 8.

The Grapes of Wrath is an epic story of unity, community and survival against the odds.

Julia Swift (Ma) & Charlie Folorunsho (Pa)

It is the height of the Great Depression and the Joad family is desperate. Along with thousands of others, they leave the Oklahoma Dust Bowl travelling West to California in search of work and a new life. Investing everything in the journey, driven as much by fear as by hope, will California really be their Promised Land?

The Grapes of Wrath is a towering testimony to the integrity, strength and perseverance of the human spirit. The 20th century classic presents a road trip with real consequences, transcending the years to speak to us about the times we are living in now.

Please note that this production contains partial female nudity, some strong language, sudden loud noises, strobe lights and theatrical smoke.

For ticket details and show times, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9419419.

Community Company close ups and shadows

Photos by Marc Brennar