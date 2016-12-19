Spotlight shines in Chesterfield on comedians

Spotlight Comedy Club is back at The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on December 22.

Shazia Mirza, Bobby Mair, Philip Simon and regular compere Anthony J. Brown will be on the bill.

Shazia Mirza is an award winning British Asian stand up Comedian and columnist from Birmingham.

She headlines all over the world and has performed solo tours in the US, Sweden, Denmark, France, India, Holland and Germany. Her vast array of TV credits include CBS 60 Minutes, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Paramount’s The World Stands Up and BBC’s Have I Got News For You, Grumpy Guides and This Week and Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.

Bobby Mair is a Canadian wunderkind fresh out of the Just for Laughs Festival. Voted Best Newcomer at the Canadian Comedy Awards he won the national Stand Up And Bite Me competition in 2011 which netted him £10k and his own half hour comedy special on CTV, Canada’s main TV channel.

Philip Simon has a twisted take on the everyday that has seen him become established as a darn fine opening act with a laconic delivery that is a joy to behold.

Compere Anthony J Brown, clad in a sartorially edifying manner, like a dapper and dandy funeral director, cuts a unique onstage presence with humour blacker than a raven that’s slammed it’s claw in a coffin lid. He is a Jongleurs/Metro Stand & Deliver Award winner and former BBC New Comedy Award Runner-up he is a regular contributor to Radio 2’s The Arthur Smith Lectures, as seen on Phoenix Nights and The Stand Up Show.

Entry is £15/14/10 for this Christmas special.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Call the box office on 01246 345222.