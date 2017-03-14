Soap star Sam to glide into town for Pomegranate panto

A hunky soap star and Dancing on Ice champion is set to glide onto the stage at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, this Christmas when he stars in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

Bringing a touch of swagger and cutting a dashing figure is actor and champion ice skater Sam Attwater in the role of the ultimate panto baddie, Captain Hook.

Sam has been a regular fixture on our screens since his first foray into soap land in 2009.

After completing his professional training at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Sam landed his first TV gig playing Ricky in the popular Chester-based soap Hollyoaks.

Following a stint on the hit show, Sam became a regular on Eastenders, stepping onto Albert Square as the effortlessly cool East End bad boy and ladies’ man Leon Small. A student who often bunked off school in favour of the boxing ring, Leon quickly earned a reputation as one of the square’s biggest womanizers, becoming involved in some of the soap’s biggest storylines in the process.

From the dramas of the East End to Dancing on Ice, Sam took part in the sixth series of the smash-hit skating show.

Over the ten-week series, Sam secure top scores with the all-star judging panel and the viewing public alike, going on to spin, arabesque and butterfly jump his way into the final where he and his partner Brianne performed The Bolero in front of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and over nine million viewers at home.

They were crowned the winners of the popular programme with this final passionate performance winning them the hearts –and votes - of the public. Due to Sam’s success on the show he was invited back for the final ‘All Stars’ series in 2014 where he was paired with professional dancer Vicky Ogden.

Finishing in fourth place their professional partnership came to a close but a whirlwind romance followed with the dancing pair tying the knot later that same year.

Among his many theatrical credits are leading performances in End of the Rainbow, Dreamboats and Petticoats, The Rocky Horror Show and Jason and the Argonauts to name just a few.

With time spent treading the boards, in addition to his film work and a guest appearance in the popular ITV drama Mr Selfridge, Sam has never been out of the limelight since he took his first steps onto the Hollyoaks set.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “I am thrilled to have such a talented and accomplished actor taking the lead in this year’s pantomime. His years of showbiz experience will bring flair to this fabulous festive production.”

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan opens on Saturday, December 2, 2017 and plays until Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Tickets are available to purchase from Monday, April 3, from the box office on 01246 345 222 and online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/panto.