Ruby Wax’s new stage show hits Derbyshire

Funny lady Ruby Wax is bringing her show Frazzled! A Guide to Mindfulness to Derbyshire this month.

The show is inspired by her new best-selling book and will visit Buxton Opera House on Sunday, January 22.

Ruby is a much loved US born comedian, actor and writer, along with being the ‘it girl’ of mental health campaigning. She has a Master’s degree in Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy from Oxford University.

A classically trained actress, Ruby became a star in the UK with her sitcom Girls on Top. Her characterisation of a ballsy American interviewer let loose in the England struck a chord with the public and she quickly became a household name, with appearances in Absolutely Fabulous further raising her profile. Wax came to the UK to study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Ruby’s show in Buxton on January 22 starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £22.50 and discounts are available. To book, calll 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk