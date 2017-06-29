Oh what a beautiful is in store with Ripley and Alfreton MTC

Make sure you head to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre to see performances of Oklahoma! by Ripley and Alfreton Musical Theatre Company.

The production of the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II musical, directed by Duncan Leech, runs there from July 5-8.

Set at the start of the 20th century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colourful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a pretty farm girl, play out their love story.

For this production, RAMTC are delighted to bring long-standing company member, Andy Quinn, with them to Mansfield, in the role of leading man, Curly.

Andy, a Nottinghamshire firefighter, was recently hugely surprised by his wife, Emma, when he went down to London to deliver what he thought was a fire safety talk. In fact, Emma had arranged for Andy to appear as the Unexpected Star of the Week on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Andy brought the house down and reduced many of the audience to tears with his rousing rendition of Bring Him Home from Les Miserables. He is now affectionately known as The Singing Fireman.

Andy is joined by local musical theatre enthusiast Helen Perry playing Laurey. Helen has played many notable lead roles for numerous theatre companies in the area, including Ariel in Footloose and Simon Zealotes in Jesus Christ Superstar for RAMTC, Billie in Our House and Nikki Wade in Bad Girls for Kristian Thomas Company and, most recently, Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street with Long Eaton Operatic Society.

As we know, the road to true love never runs smoothly, so will Curly and Laurey’s love win through in the end? Book your tickets now to find out.

Hit songs from the show include People Will Say We’re In Love, Oh What A Beautiful Morning and many more.

Performances are nightly at 7.15pm. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01623 633133 or visit www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk