Next phase of Royal Centre transformation project gets under way this week

The second phase of the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham’s Royal Transformation Project will commence on Tuesday, June 6, transforming the venue into an all-day destination with improved dining opportunities, better disability access, and more community and business use.

The Phase Two building work taking place over the summer months will include:

Complete remodelling of the Theatre Royal’s ground floor café bar and upper floor roof terraces to provide better opportunities to eat and drink at the venue throughout the day;

Transformation of the streetscape on South Sherwood Street by creating a striking two-storey canopy and a new entrance way to both the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall creating a new street-level outdoor seating area under cover of the new canopy on South Sherwood Street;

refurbishing the Royal Concert Hall bars

modernising the Royal Concert Hall’s meeting rooms to encourage more daytime business use

creating a new accessible, multi-purpose rehearsal and meeting space to welcome more community groups;

Improving access and facilities to the stage door, backstage and dressing room areas for both venues to make them accessible for all performers and staff, regardless of disability.

Site hoardings are being erected on South Sherwood Street, opposite The Cornerhouse entertainment complex.

The site hoardings will enclose an area from the venue to the kerbside, including the Theatre Royal’s Green Room café bar entrance, the Royal Concert Hall main entrance, the paved thoroughfare and the South Sherwood Street layby (please see map below).

Pedestrian access to the Royal Concert Hall’s main entrance doors for events from June 6 to July 23 will be made via a walkway which will be clearly signposted on the site hoardings. From July 23 to October 3, there will be no access to the Royal Concert Hall while building work takes place.

The front entrance to the Theatre Royal will remain open and unaffected throughout the period of building work. From July 23, the daytime box office counter will be temporarily relocated from the Royal Concert Hall foyer to the Theatre Royal foyer.

The box office counter and call centre will be open as normal from Monday to Saturday 9am–8.30pm. Online booking via the venue’s website www.trch.co.uk will also continue as normal.

From June 6, customers who would normally use the South Sherwood Street layby to drop off or pick up will be able to use alternative drop off points on Wollaton Street or Talbot Street.

Any customer enquiries regarding access to either venue during this period should be made to the box office on 0115 989 5555 or by emailing enquiry@trch.co.uk

The majority of the building work is scheduled to happen during the venue’s quietest period in August and September, ready for completion in early October at the start of the autumn season.

Robert Sanderson, the venue’s managing director, says the outcome of the project will be well worth waiting for. “After building work is completed, people will be able to come and use these two wonderful buildings all day long. They will be able to meet here for coffee in the morning, a spot of lunch, dinner or cocktails in the evening.

“The new two-storey canopy on South Sherwood Street will rise up out of the pavement over the first floor roof terrace to create a real sense of space and a real buzz. It will make a striking new landmark.

“These improvements will involve a substantial amount of building work taking place on one of the busiest streets in the city centre, so I do apologise in advance for any inconvenience we might cause to our customers and passers-by over the coming couple of months. However, I promise the end result will be well worth the wait. Please do come and see for yourself in October and let us know what you think.”