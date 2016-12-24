Laughs galore at Derby Theatre

There will be plenty of comedy to enjoy at Derby Theatre during the forthcoming spring season.
Wonderful ‘one-nighters’ and comedy in the main house for the spring includes Ross Noble – Brain Dump, an evening of laughs and riotously funny random thoughts from everybody’s favourite randomist, where audience and
performer come together for a massive brain dump; An Evening Shared with Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan, a night in the company of two comedy legends who are joining forces to split the bill and your sides; Morgan & West’s Parlour Tricks, a mind-boggling magic show with the time-travelling magic duo, an evening chock full of jaw-dropping, brain-busting feats of magic; Stewart Lee Content Provider, a brand new full-length show from one of the
UK’s leading comedians.
In Oh Goody! Derbyshire’s very own Tim Brooke-Taylor will be in conversation with Chris Serle, an unforgettable evening in the company of one of the funniest and best-loved comedy performers as he discuss his long career with writer and broadcaster Chris Serle.
There is also Ruby Wax – Frazzled!, a funny and insightful night in Ruby’s company following her sell-out touring show, and best-selling book, which helped us understand why we sabotage our sanity with our own thinking.
Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 593939.
Pictured is Jasper Carrott
Almost Done!
Registering with Ripley and Heanor News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.