Laughs galore as Ship Of Fools sets sail again

The next Ship Of Fools comedy night at the Number 28 community venue in Belper is coming up on Saturday, September 23.

Headlining is Nina Gilligan, making a welcome return to the venue. Hot Water Comedian of the Year Nina exploded on to the comedy scene in 2011 and is now a regular on the UK circuit, performing at clubs and venues all over the UK and beyond.

Sometimes outrageous, always hilarious, offering observational and storytelling comedy for all, she has a persona audiences will fall in love with.

Also on the bill will be Alex Hylton, one of the Midlands’ best young rising stars, Fran Jenking, another Midlands’ star-in-the-making, plus regular Ship Of Fools compere Alan Seaman.

The show starts 8pm. Admission is £8. Tickets can be reserved by texting 07804 563371.