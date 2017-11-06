Kitchen Table Trio return to Mansfield venue for latest performance

The Kitchen Table Trio are back at West Nottinghamshire College’s Create Theatre, exploring their own lives and their experiences with episodes of depression, low mood and anxiety.

The performance Dog Days, comes to the Mansfield-based stage on Thursday, November 23, at 7.30pm.

Typically most men don’t talk about their problems, but The Kitchen Table Trio are breaking boundaries by making a piece of theatre out of theirs.

Using a delicate mix of humour and pathos, Drew, Jack and Andy lay their lives bare and encourage the audience to think about their own contact with these illnesses through their own friends and families.

Tickets for Dog Days cost £6 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.createtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01623 413363.