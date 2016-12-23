Join Jack for this fun theatre tale

The studio at Derby Theatre is the place to see Jack, an adaptation of the Jack and the Beanstalk tale, written by Mike Kenny, and running until December 31.
A perfect introduction to theatre for ages three and over, this is a fee fi fo fun and feisty tale.
Come along for a magical seasonal tale as cheeky little Jack climbs the beanstalk to find a very hungry giant! Not even his magic beans can help him escape but it’s ok, he has a plan... Now if he could just cheer up that angry chicken!
Original music, inventive puppetry and fun storytelling come together to tell this classic tale in a special adaptation.
Tickets Jack are £11 and £9.50 for concessions. Call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk
Photo by Robert Day
